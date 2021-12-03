Second Half Thread: Once Again, the Utes are Humiliating the Ducks

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2) are once again being humiliated by the No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1) who currently hold a 23-0 lead at halftime in the PAC-12 Championship game.
Anthony Brown: 5/12 - 37 YDS - 2 INT - 4 Car - 3 YDS
Cameron Rising: 12/19 - 151 YDS - 1 TD - 2 INT
TD SCORERS: (UO) (UU) Tavion Thomas, Devin Lloyd, Cameron Rising, Dalton Kincaid
DUCK YARDS: 65 yards - 37 passing - 28 rushing
UTES YARDS: 208 yards - 151 passing - 57 rushing
TURNOVERS FORCED: Ducks: 2 (2 INT) - Utes: 2 (2 INT)
1ST QUARTER NOTES
- Utah’s special teams started the contest with a big play, a 39-yard kick return from Britain Covey.
- Utah’s first play of the contest was a 5-yard pass from Cameron Rising to freshman receiver Devaughn Vele. Carries from Tavion Thomas and Rising netted 4 yards, setting up a fourth-and-1, which Rising converted with a 2-yard keeper.
- Rising connected with Solomon Enis for 13 yards and then Covey for 22 to quickly reach the Oregon 15-yard line.
- The Utah offense faced a third-and-12 in the Oregon red zone, but were bailed out by a holding penalty called on Mykael Wright.
- On the next play, Thomas pounded in the rock for the 3-yard score.
Utes 7 - Ducks 0
(9 plays, 61 yards, 4:13)
- Oregon’s first play of the game started at their own 26-yard line and was aided by an offsides penalty called on Utah.
- A couple runs from Travis Dye earned the first down. Unfortunately, the Ducks were stopped on their next set of downs.
- The proceeding punt was made worse when DJ James was called for a face mask which placed the Utes at the Utah 32.
- Utah was called for holding on first down, which effectively killed their drive. A 13-yard pass to Covey nearly cancelled out the damage, but the Utes were unable to gain any more yardage on the drive.
- Oregon started at their own 15 and Brown gained 10-yards on first down with a keeper.
- Three plays later, on third-and-5, Brown was picked off by Devin Lloyd, who returned it 34 yards for the score.
Utes 14 - Ducks 0
(1 plays, 34 yards)
- Oregon’s next drive resulted in a three-and-out after an offensive pass interference on Dont’e Thornton and a loss of 7 on a sack on third-and-17.
- Rising hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 14-yard gain on first down to reach the Oregon 31.
- The final two plays of the quarter were runs from Thomas to set up third-and-8 at the Oregon 29.
2ND QUARTER NOTES
- The first play of the second quarter was an interception by Noah Sewell, returned 22 yards to the Oregon 46.
- A 19-yard pass to freshman Seven McGee on second-and-4 got the Ducks near the Utah red zone.
- Runs from Dye and McGee netted 8 yards, but a false start called on TJ Bass proved too much to overcome.
- Camden Lewis was called on for the 44-yard attempt, but missed wide left.
- Utah used the run game to reach midfield, then survived a false start by passing to Covey for 14 yards then wining on fourth-and-1 to extend the drive.
- Trikweze Bridges nearly recovered a fumble from Rising, but on the next play McKinley snatched a pick that rainbowed high into the air and landed in the DB’s hands.
- Unfortunately for Duck fans, Oregon was once again unable to capitalize on the turnover. The Oregon offense was forced into a three-and-out.
- With 4:04 remaining in the half, Utah marched down the field with a 12-yard pass to Brant Kuithe and strong runs from Thomas.
- A pass interference placed the Utes at the Oregon 36 with a fresh set of downs.
- Kayvon Thibodeaux earned a sack on second-and-6 that put the Utes back 8 yards, but Rising connected with Kincaid for 29 yards to reach the Duck red zone.
- On second-and-10, Rising found Kincaid open in the end zone for the score. The Utes missed the extra point.
Utes 20 - Ducks 0
(1 plays, 34 yards)
- On second-and-10, Brown threw a desperation pick to Malone Mataele.
- Kicker Jaden Redding made the Ducks pay for the late turnover with a 50-yard field goal.
Utes 23 - Ducks 0
(2 plays, 5 yards, 0:08)
