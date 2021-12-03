Utes Dominate Ducks in PAC-12 Championship Game, 38-10

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-3, 7-3) were crushed by the No. 14 Utah Utes (10-3, 9-1) in the PAC-12 Championship game, 38 to 10.
Anthony Brown: 13/24 - 147 YDS - 2 INT - 10 Car - (-5) YDS
Cameron Rising: 15/24 - 170 YDS - 1 TD - 2 INT - 9 Car - 61 YDS
TD SCORERS: (UO) Travis Dye (UU) Tavion Thomas {2}, Devin Lloyd, Cameron Rising, Dalton Kincaid, TJ Pledger,
DUCK YARDS: 221 yards - 147 passing - 74 rushing
UTES YARDS: 361 yards - 170 passing - 191 rushing
TURNOVERS FORCED: Ducks: 2 (2 INT) - Utes: 2 (2 INT)
1ST QUARTER NOTES
- Utah’s special teams started the contest with a big play, a 39-yard kick return from Britain Covey.
- Utah’s first play of the contest was a 5-yard pass from Cameron Rising to freshman receiver Devaughn Vele. Carries from Tavion Thomas and Rising netted 4 yards, setting up a fourth-and-1, which Rising converted with a 2-yard keeper.
- Rising connected with Solomon Enis for 13 yards and then Covey for 22 to quickly reach the Oregon 15-yard line.
- The Utah offense faced a third-and-12 in the Oregon red zone, but were bailed out by a holding penalty called on Mykael Wright.
- On the next play, Thomas pounded in the rock for the 3-yard score.
Utes 7 - Ducks 0
(9 plays, 61 yards, 4:13)
- Oregon’s first play of the game started at their own 26-yard line and was aided by an offsides penalty called on Utah.
- A couple runs from Travis Dye earned the first down. Unfortunately, the Ducks were stopped on their next set of downs.
- The proceeding punt was made worse when DJ James was called for a face mask which placed the Utes at the Utah 32.
- Utah was called for holding on first down, which effectively killed their drive. A 13-yard pass to Covey nearly cancelled out the damage, but the Utes were unable to gain any more yardage on the drive.
- Oregon started at their own 15 and Brown gained 10-yards on first down with a keeper.
- Three plays later, on third-and-5, Brown was picked off by Devin Lloyd, who returned it 34 yards for the score.
Utes 14 - Ducks 0
(1 plays, 34 yards)
- Oregon’s next drive resulted in a three-and-out after an offensive pass interference on Dont’e Thornton and a loss of 7 on a sack on third-and-17.
- Rising hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 14-yard gain on first down to reach the Oregon 31.
- The final two plays of the quarter were runs from Thomas to set up third-and-8 at the Oregon 29.
2ND QUARTER NOTES
- The first play of the second quarter was an interception by Noah Sewell, returned 22 yards to the Oregon 46.
- A 19-yard pass to freshman Seven McGee on second-and-4 got the Ducks near the Utah red zone.
- Runs from Dye and McGee netted 8 yards, but a false start called on TJ Bass proved too much to overcome.
- Camden Lewis was called on for the 44-yard attempt, but missed wide left.
- Utah used the run game to reach midfield, then survived a false start by passing to Covey for 14 yards then wining on fourth-and-1 to extend the drive.
- Trikweze Bridges nearly recovered a fumble from Rising, but on the next play McKinley snatched a pick that rainbowed high into the air and landed in the DB’s hands.
- Unfortunately for Duck fans, Oregon was once again unable to capitalize on the turnover. The Oregon offense was forced into a three-and-out.
- With 4:04 remaining in the half, Utah marched down the field with a 12-yard pass to Brant Kuithe and strong runs from Thomas.
- A pass interference placed the Utes at the Oregon 36 with a fresh set of downs.
- Kayvon Thibodeaux earned a sack on second-and-6 that put the Utes back 8 yards, but Rising connected with Kincaid for 29 yards to reach the Duck red zone.
- On second-and-10, Rising found Kincaid open in the end zone for the score. The Utes missed the extra point.
Utes 20 - Ducks 0
(1 plays, 34 yards)
- On second-and-10, Brown threw a desperation pick to Malone Mataele.
- Kicker Jaden Redding made the Ducks pay for the late turnover with a 50-yard field goal.
Utes 23 - Ducks 0
(2 plays, 5 yards, 0:08)
***HALFTIME SCORE***
UTES 23 - DUCKS 0
3RD QUARTER NOTES
- The Ducks received the ball to start in the second half and Dye quickly made an impact on the game by starting the drive with a 10-yard reception and then earning another first down by taking a short pass 14 yards to the Utah 22.
- A sack on second-and-8 by Cole Bishop put the Ducks back 4 yards and on third down Devon Williams dropped what could have been a touchdown pass.
- The Ducks again settled for the field goal, but this time Lewis connected from 42 yards out.
Utes 23 - Ducks 3
(9 plays, 51 yards, 4:28)
- Utah started at their own 25 and Sewell nearly forced another turnover when Sewell stripped the ball from Thomas. The ball was ruled recovered by Utah, but the Duck defense managed to end the drive in a three-and-out after the early disruption.
- Oregon started at their own 14 and on the first play of the contest a bad snap flew by Brown and was recovered by the QB at the Oregon 1-yard line.
- Dye was lucky to escape pressure and reach the Oregon 2-yard line on second down, and Brown’s 3-yard run wasn’t enough to convert on third-and-22, resulting in a punt.
- A 41-yard run from Rising on the second play of the next drive placed the Utes on the Oregon 4, and on the next play TJ Pledger ran in the score. Rising added two points with a keeper on the conversion.
Utes 23 - Ducks 3
(9 plays, 51 yards, 4:28)
- A delay of game on the first play of the drive started things off on the wrong foot for the Ducks, but a 16-yard pass to Franklin quickly erased the mistake.
- An 11-yard run from Dye on second-and-12 helped the Ducks keep the drive alive with a short run on the next play.
- An 8-yard sack proved too much to overcome and the Ducks were forced to punt.
- The Utes flew down the field with a big run from Micah Bernard, and an 18-yard pass to Covey to end the third quarter on second-and-2.
4TH QUARTER NOTES
- The Utes methodically moved down the field using their dominant rushing attack against the tired Duck defense.
- Thomas punctuated the drive with a 3-yard touchdown walk to the end zone.
Utes 38 - Ducks 3
(11 plays, 62 yards, 6:32)
- In garbage time, the Ducks finally managed to find the end zone after travelling 90 yards in 12 plays to score on a 2-yard run from Dye.
Utes 38 - Ducks 10
(12 plays, 90 yards, 5:04)
- The Utes ran through the Duck defense like they were tissue paper and killed over 4 minutes of clock to seal the win.
DUCKS LOSE TO UTAH IN THE PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, 38 to 10.
UP NEXT: The Alamo Bowl
Loading comments...