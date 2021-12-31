 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Opponent Covid Outbreaks Shut Down Hoops Tilts

Utah and Colorado Programs Hit

By Slurms Mac Court
NCAA Womens Basketball: Sweet Sixteen-Oregon at Louisville Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon Pac-12 basketball series against Utah and Colorado this weekend has been postponed due to Covid outbreaks for the Utes and Buffs. The Ducks were scheduled to face Utah in Matthew Knight Arena tonight, and Colorado on Sunday. Currently, the games are expected to be rescheduled. Oregon sits at 6 - 4 on the season.

The only Pac-12 game that has not been postponed for tonight is Cal at Washington State. The only Sunday game remaining on the schedule is Stanford at Washington State.

The Ducks are scheduled to play at 2nd-ranked Stanford on the evening of Tuesday, January 7. Neither team has reported Covid problems.

