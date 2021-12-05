The Oregon Ducks Selected for Alamo Bowl, Oklahoma Sooners Await

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks (10-3, 7-2) and No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2) have two things in common: they both are trying to figure out who their head coach will be and they have both been invited to the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl.

Get ready, San Antonio!



Oregon will take on Oklahoma in the @valeroalamobowl on December 29.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/nu34A2koE0 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 5, 2021

The Ducks are coming off of a morale-breaking 38-10 loss to Utah in the PAC-12 Championship game a couple weeks after being blown out by the Utes in Salt Lake City. While the Sooners are attempting to regain their composure after having their former head coach Lincoln Riley split for the USC opening.

Cristobal is currently dodging questions from the media, as can be seen during the Alamo Bowl press interview in which the Oregon head coach took only questions from a moderator to avoid being overwhelmed by questions focusing on the commonly-believed rumors claiming Cristobal will be returning to Miami. Interim head coach and legendary Sooner Bob Stoops couldn’t help but poke fun of the situation.

The Mario Cristobal-Bob Stoops press conference is over. Nothing of consequence was said by either coach.



The most noteworthy part of the call came when Stoops wished Cristobal good look on the recruiting trail, but Cristobal wasn’t able to unmute himself in time to respond. — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) December 5, 2021

As of publication there is no word on whether Cristobal will stay at Oregon or leave.

Both teams will likely be coached by interim head coaches and will be down star players due to opt-outs for NFL draft preparation and transfers, meaning this should be a somewhat chaotic game that will hopefully translate into an entertaining Oregon win.

The Ducks and Sooners have played each other seven times, and the Ducks have lost all but one of those contests: the controversial 34-33 victory in 2006, a game in which Bob Stoops was the head coach at Oklahoma.

The Alamo Bowl will be aired on Dec. 29 at 5:15 p.m on ESPN.

GO DUCKS!