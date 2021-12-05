Willie Or Won’t He: The Mario Cristobal Saga Open Thread

So I woke up this morning, as many of you people assuredly did, to find that multiple reports are indicating that the University of Miami and Oregon Ducks Head Coach Mario Cristobal have a deal in place and that he will be the next coach of the Hurricanes.

But apparently all of these stories are based off of one tweet from some online talking head out of Florida named Michael Ryan Ruiz, who is the executive producer of Dan LeBatard’s radio show.

According to sources: Mario Cristobal will be the next Head Coach at Miami — Mike Ryan (Ruiz) ⭐️⭐️ (@MichaelRyanRuiz) December 5, 2021

Color me jaded, but until some outlet of renown actually reports on the facts of this story rather than just regurgitating some rando’s tweet, I’m going to assume nothing has been signed, no handshakes have been made, no deals have been done. Please feel free to discuss amongst yourselves in the kind, civilized manor in which we’re all accustomed.