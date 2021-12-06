Report: The Cristobal Era is Over, Mario to Miami

After four years of being the head coach of the University of Oregon - a stretch that includes four bowl games, two PAC-12 Championship titles, a victory in the Redbox Bowl, and a Rose Bowl win, as well as regularly bringing in top recruiting classes in program history - Mario Cristobal is returning to his alma mater.

Can confirm per source that #Oregon team meeting is over. Cristobal is gone. @mzenitz was first to report — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 6, 2021

Cristobal went 35-13 while head coach at Oregon, and after a long negotiating process it appears he is on track to make big money in Miami. Obviously, the search is on for a new coach at UO, but for now, feel free to leave your thanks (or gripes) in the comments section.

GO DUCKS!