 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Quack Fix 12-7-21: So, What’s Next?

New, 78 comments

Or, should we say, who’s next?

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Oregon at Southern California Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here are 4 potential Oregon head coach candidates. And yes, Chip Kelly is one.

OREGON NAMES MCCLENDON INTERIM HEAD COACH

Ducks lose three ESPN 300 commits

Thibodeaux to enter NFL draft and forgo Alamo Bowl

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...