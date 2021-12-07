Filed under: Quack Fix 12-7-21: So, What’s Next? New, 78 comments Or, should we say, who’s next? By Mariotasmustache Dec 7, 2021, 7:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 12-7-21: So, What’s Next? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Here are 4 potential Oregon head coach candidates. And yes, Chip Kelly is one. OREGON NAMES MCCLENDON INTERIM HEAD COACH Ducks lose three ESPN 300 commits Thibodeaux to enter NFL draft and forgo Alamo Bowl HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Amid a Slew of Questions, Ducks MUST Stay Focused Report: The Cristobal Era is Over, Mario to Miami Quack Fix 12-6-21: Sooner or Later Oregon Loses in Overtime to Start PAC-12 Play, Sun Devils 69 - Ducks 67 Game Thread: Oregon Ducks vs Arizona State Sun Devils The Oregon Ducks Selected for Alamo Bowl, Oklahoma Sooners Await Loading comments...
