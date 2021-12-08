Week Thirteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 2 combined tackles in Seattle’s 30-23 win over San Francisco.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had a sack, 4 combined tackles including a tackle for loss, and 2 quarterback hits in San Francisco’s loss.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee had a BYE this week.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Brown had 4 catches for 23 yards in Houston’s 31-0 shellacking at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had 2 combined tackles, and 2 quarterback hits in the Indianapolis win.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye actually found his way into the defensive line up Sunday in Minnesota’s embarrassing 29-27 loss to the previously-winless Detroit Lions, tallying 5 combined tackles in the process.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 27-17 win over New Orleans on Thursday.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman had 3 carries for 10 yards and 1 reception for 11 yards in Houston’s loss.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay had a BYE this week.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert showed once again, that as he goes, so go the Chargers, following up his disappointing performance against Denver last week with a masterful game in Los Angeles’ huge 41-22 win against Cincinnati on the road Sunday. For the game, JH was 26 of 35 for 317 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also had 1 rush for 6 yards, a reception on a two-point conversion, and a nice tackle on the pick that he threw.

QB Keenan Allen throws to WR Justin Herbert



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pGzzqGmexs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021

Justin Herbert a top 5 LB in the league. pic.twitter.com/Uf3hHuD7rJ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2021

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland had a BYE this week.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland had another solid game Sunday in Miami’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants, their fifth straight. HollywoodVon had 5 combined tackles, 1 quarterback hit, and 2 pass break-ups.

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, but did not play in the Rams’ 37-7 win over Jacksonville.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had 1 catch for 27 yards in the Saints’ loss. Johnson was injured on the play, but did return to the game.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir had 3 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, in San Francisco’s loss.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota was on the field for two offensive snaps Sunday, but did not record any statistics in the Raiders’ disappointing 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell had 6 combined tackles in Houston’s loss.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had 2 combined tackles in Pittsburgh’s 20-19 upset of Baltimore.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their breakthrough win.

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ loss.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker had 1 combined tackle in Arizona’s 33-22 win over Chicago.

BONUS! CFL Ducks Round-Up

Vernon Adams - Quarterback, Montreal Alouettes (7-7)

The Als’ season is complete.

Bralon Addison - Wide Receiver, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6)

Addison remains out due to a hamstring injury, and did not play in Hamilton’s huge 27-19 win over Toronto that sends the Ti-Cats to the Grey Cup Final.

Josh Huff - Wide Receiver, Calgary Stampeders Toronto Argonauts (9-5)

Huff did not play in Toronto’s loss, and their season is now complete.

Boseko Lokombo - Linebacker, BC Lions (5-9)

The Lions’ season is complete.

Jeremiah Masoli - Quarterback, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Masoli was pulled midway through the second quarter of their Eastern Division Playoff win and did not return to action. For the game Masoli was 4 of 6 for 22 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while running the ball twice for 5 yards.

Charles Nelson - Wide Receiver, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-3)

Nelson was not active for Winnipeg in their 21-17 Western Division-clinching playoff win over Saskatchewan.

Dakota Prukop - Quarterback, Edmonton Elks (3-11)

Edmonton’s season is complete.