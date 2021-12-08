 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week Thirteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Another stellar game from Mr. Do-It-All

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 2 combined tackles in Seattle’s 30-23 win over San Francisco.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had a sack, 4 combined tackles including a tackle for loss, and 2 quarterback hits in San Francisco’s loss.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee had a BYE this week.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Brown had 4 catches for 23 yards in Houston’s 31-0 shellacking at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had 2 combined tackles, and 2 quarterback hits in the Indianapolis win.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye actually found his way into the defensive line up Sunday in Minnesota’s embarrassing 29-27 loss to the previously-winless Detroit Lions, tallying 5 combined tackles in the process.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 27-17 win over New Orleans on Thursday.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman had 3 carries for 10 yards and 1 reception for 11 yards in Houston’s loss.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay had a BYE this week.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert showed once again, that as he goes, so go the Chargers, following up his disappointing performance against Denver last week with a masterful game in Los Angeles’ huge 41-22 win against Cincinnati on the road Sunday. For the game, JH was 26 of 35 for 317 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also had 1 rush for 6 yards, a reception on a two-point conversion, and a nice tackle on the pick that he threw.

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland had a BYE this week.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland had another solid game Sunday in Miami’s 20-9 win over the New York Giants, their fifth straight. HollywoodVon had 5 combined tackles, 1 quarterback hit, and 2 pass break-ups.

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, but did not play in the Rams’ 37-7 win over Jacksonville.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had 1 catch for 27 yards in the Saints’ loss. Johnson was injured on the play, but did return to the game.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir had 3 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, in San Francisco’s loss.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota was on the field for two offensive snaps Sunday, but did not record any statistics in the Raiders’ disappointing 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell had 6 combined tackles in Houston’s loss.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had 2 combined tackles in Pittsburgh’s 20-19 upset of Baltimore.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their breakthrough win.

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ loss.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker had 1 combined tackle in Arizona’s 33-22 win over Chicago.

BONUS! CFL Ducks Round-Up

Vernon Adams - Quarterback, Montreal Alouettes (7-7)

The Als’ season is complete.

Bralon Addison - Wide Receiver, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6)

Addison remains out due to a hamstring injury, and did not play in Hamilton’s huge 27-19 win over Toronto that sends the Ti-Cats to the Grey Cup Final.

Josh Huff - Wide Receiver, Calgary Stampeders Toronto Argonauts (9-5)

Huff did not play in Toronto’s loss, and their season is now complete.

Boseko Lokombo - Linebacker, BC Lions (5-9)

The Lions’ season is complete.

Jeremiah Masoli - Quarterback, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Masoli was pulled midway through the second quarter of their Eastern Division Playoff win and did not return to action. For the game Masoli was 4 of 6 for 22 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, while running the ball twice for 5 yards.

Charles Nelson - Wide Receiver, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-3)

Nelson was not active for Winnipeg in their 21-17 Western Division-clinching playoff win over Saskatchewan.

Dakota Prukop - Quarterback, Edmonton Elks (3-11)

Edmonton’s season is complete.

