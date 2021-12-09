 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quack Fix 12-9-21: Wilcox or Wontcox?

Maybecox?

By AdamChimeo
California v Oregon Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Joe Moorhead will be OC for the Alamo Bowl

Burke's Devon Jackson stays committed to Ducks

Oregon Ducks ranked lowest in scoring defense since 2017

12 Ducks earn all PAC-12 Recognition

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

