Week Eighteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 3 combined tackles in Seattle’s 38-30 victory over Arizona. The Seahawks finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for just the 2nd time in 10 years. For the season, Amadi played all 17 games, starting 7, while tallying 54 combined tackles, including 2 for loss, 1 forced fumble, 6 pass breakups, and 1 interception.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had a huge game in San Francisco’s come-from-behind 27-24 win over the Rams, tallying 7 combined tackles, including 2 for loss, 3 quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. The 49ers qualified for the playoffs and move on to the Wild Card round against Dallas next Sunday.

Kenjon Barner - Running Back, Tampa Bay

Barner ran the ball 4 times for 0 yards in Tampa Bay’s 41-17 smack-down of Carolina. The Bucs clinched the #2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket, and will face Philadelphia at home next Sunday.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions

Breeze did not register any statistics in Detroit’s 37-30 win over Green Bay. At 3-13-1, Detroit missed the playoffs for the 8th time in 10 years and their season is over. Breeze ended the campaign having played in 9 games with both Tennessee and the Lions, with 6 combined tackles to show for his effort.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Brown did not record any statistics in Houston’s 28-25 loss to Tennessee, and at 4-13, the Texans’ season is also over. For the year Brown played in 15 games, starting 12, and managed 23 receptions for 171 yards, both career highs.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had 3 combined tackles, including 1 for loss, in Indianapolis’ humiliating 26-11 loss to Jacksonville, which knocked the 9-8 Colts out of the playoffs. On the season Buckner, who was selected to his second Pro Bowl last month, played all 17 games, starting 16, tallying 68 combined tackles, including 10 for loss, 18 quarterback hits, 7 sacks, and 3 pass breakups.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye saw his second most action of the season in the Vikings’ 31-17 win over division rival Chicago, tallying 6 combined tackles, though Minnesota finished the campaign at 8-9 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. For the season Dye managed to play in all 17 games, starting 1, and racked up 21 combined tackles.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their 51-26 thumping of Philadelphia. For the season Faoliu played in but 1 game, tallying 2 combined tackles. The Cowboys will host San Francisco next Sunday in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman was relegated to Special Teams in Houston’s loss to Tennessee, but managed to rack up 2 combined tackles in the process. For the year Freeman played in 15 games with both Carolina and Houston, amassing 56 carries for 169 yards rushing, with 10 receptions for an additional 77 yards.

Thomas Graham, Cornerback, Chicago Bears

Graham had 1 combined tackle in Chicago’s loss to Minnesota, dropping the Bears to 6-11 on the season while missing the playoffs for the 8th time in 10 years. For the season Graham played in 4 games, starting 1, and had 13 combined tackles, including 1 for loss, and 4 pass breakups.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Hanson did not play in Green Bay’s loss to Detroit. On the season, Hanson managed to suit up for five games, though he did not record any statistics. Green Bay earned the NFC’s first round bye in the playoffs, and currently awaiting their fate.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert played a game for the ages, but came up oh-so short in Los Angeles’ heartbreaking 35-32 loss against the Raiders in Sin City Sunday. Herbert finished his night 34 of 64 (the 64 pass attempts ties for the 11th most in a single NFL game ever) for 383 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. The loss dropped the Chargers to 9-8 and eliminated them from the playoffs. Herbert ended his second season the holder of numerous franchise passing records, including both his 443 completions as well as 672 passing attempts, 5,014 passing yards, 38 touchdown passes, 5 game winning drives and 5 fourth quarter comebacks. So much for the Sophomore Slump.

Justin Herbert on 4th down vs the Raiders:



⚡️ 6/6

⚡️ 106 yards

⚡️ 1 TD

⚡️ 158.3 perfect passer rating pic.twitter.com/6ViKWCt9xF — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2022

The Chargers had a one-in-8,000 chance of completing all those fourth downs at the end of the game, according to @NextGenStats.



"Justin Herbert is a 0.01% quarterback." - @robertmays pic.twitter.com/LqNrJeZ7xr — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 10, 2022

Justin Herbert's ranks among QBs in their first 2 seasons in NFL history



Rank

Pass TD 69 1st

Pass Yds 9,350 1st

Completions 839 1st pic.twitter.com/sdeM77jeYY — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 10, 2022

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Hill again did not play in Cleveland’s season ending 24-16 win against Cincinnati. Despite the win the Browns finished the year 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the 9th time in the last 10 campaigns. For the season Hill finished having played in 12 games, starting 4, with 49 combined tackles, including 7 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 quarterback hits, and 1 pass breakup.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland had 5 combined tackles in Miami’s 33-24 win over New England, however it wasn’t enough as the 9-8 Dolphins missed the playoffs for the 9th time in 10 years. Nevertheless, Holland had a spectacular rookie campaign, playing in 16 games while starting 13, tallying 69 combined tackles, including 3 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 7 quarterback hits, 3 fumble recoveries, 10 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions.

The highest-graded rookies from the 2021-2022 regular season pic.twitter.com/4qRRdj8Kk5 — PFF (@PFF) January 11, 2022

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins played sparingly in the Rams win over San Francisco, and did not register any statistics. For the season, Hollins played in 8 games while starting 2, with 22 combined tackles including 1 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 quarterback hit, and 1 forced fumble. The Rams play Arizona in the first ever Monday Night Wild Card playoff game next week.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had 1 catch for 5 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 30-20 win over Atlanta, however the 9-8 Saints missed the playoffs due to a tie-breaker with Philadelphia. For the year Johnson played in 14 games, starting 2, with 13 receptions for 159 yards and 4 touchdowns, good for third on the team.

Hunter Kampmoyer - Tight End, Los Angeles Chargers

Kampmoyer did not play in the Chargers’ loss. On the season, Kampmoyer played in 1 game and did not register any statistics.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux finished his rookie season in New York on the injured reserve after knee surgery. For the year, Lemieux played in 1 game and did not register any statistics.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir played but did not register any statistics in San Francisco’s win. After a strong start, Lenoir’s playing time diminished over the course of the season, but he still finished having played in 13 games including 2 starts, with 17 combined tackles, including 1 for loss, and 2 pass breakups.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Grizzly Mariota came off the bench and provided a spark for the Raiders in their playoff-clinching win, running the ball 4 times for 23 yards, and completing his first pass of the season for four yards. Mariota finished the regular season having run the ball 13 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, while going 1 for 2 for 4 yards through the air. The Raiders now travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals in the playoffs this Saturday.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell played briefly in Houston’s loss Sunday, and did not register any statistics. For the season Mitchell managed to play in 14 games while starting 13, with 60 combined tackles, including 1 for loss, with 3 pass breakups and 1 interception.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had 1 combined tackle and a fumble recovery in Pittsburgh’s huge 16-13 overtime win over Baltimore. On the season Mondeaux played in 15 games with 2 starts, with 16 combined tackles including 2 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 fumble recovery. Pittsburgh travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the Wild Card round this Sunday.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt finished 2021 on injured reserve after tearing an ACL midway through the season. For the year, Mundt tallied 1 catch for 9 yards.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell did not play in Detroit’s season-ending win against Green Bay. After a bit of a rocky start Sewell settled in, playing and starting 16 games, while finishing with a 77.4 PFF grade while becoming one of the best young tackles in the league.

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 94% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ win. For the season Throckmorton played in all 17 games while starting 14, playing an average of 86% of the Saints’ offensive snaps.

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker did not register any statistics in Arizona’s loss. For the year Walker played in 12 games, tallying 11 combined tackles, including 1 for loss.