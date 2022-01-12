Filed under: Quack Fix 1-12-22: Down Dollars New, 71 comments How many more backs will say bye before week one? By Mariotasmustache Jan 12, 2022, 6:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 1-12-22: Down Dollars Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAME VS. ARIZONA STATE POSTPONED SEASON IN REVIEW: QUARTERBACK Sean Dollars enters transfer portal Oregon Ducks in top 20 of early rankings for 2022 season HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Week Eighteen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up Quack Fix 1-11-22: How About That Georgia D? MBB: Ducks survive Beavers, even Pac-12 record at 2-2 Quack Fix 1-10-22: The Portal Giveth... Quack Fix 1-7-22: So Long, Seniors! Duck Tape: Film Review of the 2021 Alamo Bowl vs Oklahoma Loading comments...
Loading comments...