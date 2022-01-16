Filed under: Weekend Fix 1-16-22: The PAC Gets Quacked! New, 5 comments Sco Ducks! By Mariotasmustache Jan 16, 2022, 7:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Weekend Fix 1-16-22: The PAC Gets Quacked! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Ducks Knock Off No. 7 Arizona In OT Oregon makes history with win at No. 5 USC All-American recruits say Oregon Ducks have nation’s top facilities, beating Georgia and Notre Dame Former Oregon Ducks and NFL defensive tackle Junior Siavii dies at 43 HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Game Thread: Oregon Ducks @ No. 5 USC Trojans Quack Fix 1-14-21: Overtime Thriller! MBB: Ducks finally get that “signature” win Game Thread: Oregon Ducks @ No. 3 UCLA Bruins Quack Fix 1-13-22: Running Back Musical Chairs Quack Fix 1-12-22: Down Dollars Loading comments...
