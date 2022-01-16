 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Weekend Fix 1-16-22: The PAC Gets Quacked!

Sco Ducks!

Ducks Knock Off No. 7 Arizona In OT

Oregon makes history with win at No. 5 USC

All-American recruits say Oregon Ducks have nation’s top facilities, beating Georgia and Notre Dame

Former Oregon Ducks and NFL defensive tackle Junior Siavii dies at 43

