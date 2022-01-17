Filed under: Quack Fix 1-17-22: You Can Beat UConn! New, 14 comments Sco Ducks! By Mariotasmustache Jan 17, 2022, 6:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 1-17-22: You Can Beat UConn! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Pac-12 Basketball Notebook: Here Come the Oregon Ducks DJ James commits to Auburn DUCKS SET FOR MONDAY SHOWDOWN WITH UCONN Ducks will need more consistent effort to pick off 10th-ranked Huskies HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY OREGON vs No. 10 UCONN ESPN2, 2 PM More From Addicted To Quack Game Thread: Oregon Ducks VS No. 10 UConn Huskies Men’s Basketball looks determined, dangerous after L.A. sweep Weekend Fix 1-16-22: The PAC Gets Quacked! Game Thread: Oregon Ducks @ No. 5 USC Trojans Quack Fix 1-14-21: Overtime Thriller! MBB: Ducks finally get that “signature” win Loading comments...
Loading comments...