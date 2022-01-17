 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Oregon Ducks VS No. 10 UConn Huskies

New, 5 comments

Sco Ducks!

By Mariotasmustache
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Women’s Oregon at UConn Photo by Williams Paul/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

OREGON (9-5)

VS

UCONN (9-3)

2:00 PM

ESPN2

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...