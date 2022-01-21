 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quack Fix 1-21-22: Duck Duck Croot

It’s how you win the game

By Mariotasmustache
2021 Pac-12 Championship Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

2024 Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. Recaps Oregon Visit, Latest in Recruitment

Oregon Football: Travis Dye ranked 3rd best uncommitted transfer

Kayvon Thibodeaux projected as a top-3 pick in latest ESPN mock draft

SEASON IN REVIEW: D LINE

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

Haloti Ngata Career Highlights

