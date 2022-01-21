Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies

Oregon Ducks (10-5, 2-1 Pac-12) vs Washington Huskies (5-5, 0-2 Pac 12)

Where: Seattle, WA

When: 1/21/22, 7:00 pm, Pac-12 Network

After a pair of convincing victories last weekend over top-10 teams Arizona and UConn, the Ducks look to continue their win streak in Seattle tonight.

The opponent they face is a Washington team that has the talent for, and hoped for, a better showing at this stage of their season. However, as is the case with many sports teams across the spectrum, Covid has been a significant factor for the Huskies and has contributed to their last place standing in the Pac-12 conference. Their inability to practice led to stamina issues against the So. CA schools last weekend, and they dropped games where they had the lead and momentum early on.

The Ducks were hit by the injury bug earlier in the season and their record is reflective of injuries combined with a very aggressive non-conference schedule. Fortunately, Te-Hina Paopao, Nyara Sabally, and Endiya Rogers have been on the mend and their return to the lineup in the past few weeks is being felt.

The Washington Huskies should not be an obstacle in Oregon extending both their season win streak and their win streak over the Huskies.

The Huskies will put up a fight, however, and it largely starts with their dominant 6’9” center, Nancy Mulkey. The Ducks can also go big and will against Mulkey, so look for a lot of guard and forward movement, especially forwards Lauren Schwartz and Haley Van Dyke.

Tipoff is 7:00 pm on the Pac-12 Network.