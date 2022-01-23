Game Thread: Men’s Basketball Washington Huskies at Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12) vs Washington Huskies (9-7, 4-2 Pac-12)

When: 1/23/22 7:00 pm

Where: Eugene, OR

Watch: FS1

Tonight’s game brings us perhaps the two hottest men’s teams in the West. Washington is riding a three-game win streak and Oregon boasts a four-game win streak, with impressive road wins over ranked Southern CA teams last weekend. In fact, the Ducks are the first Pac-12 team to beat two top-10 teams on the same road trip, and the first team since 1975-76 Clemson to beat two top-5 teams consecutively on the road.

Dana Altman is showing his regular magic at this time of the season and demonstrates, yet again, why he is one of the finest basketball coaches in collegiate basketball.

The Ducks will be facing a Washington team that is also riding high on momentum, lead by Terrell Brown, Jr. and Emmit Matthews, Jr. The Huskies have been playing better defense in the last couple of weeks - as have the Ducks - so we’re going to be seeing a great rivalry game tonight.