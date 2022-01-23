Men’s Basketball: Oregon Dominates Washington 84-56

The Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) defeated the Washington Huskies (9-8, 4-3 Pac-12) in convincing fashion tonight in Matthew Knight Arena, 84-56. After trading initial missed buckets, Oregon hit several threes and controlled the paint in charging to a 19-2 run midway in the first half. Good defensive play by the Ducks combined with the Huskies’ inability to get a basket added up to a paltry 13 points to Oregon’s 48 at the half. The Ducks shot a stifling 65.5% to Washington’s 14.8%. Oregon’s bench showed up big time in the first half, contributing 15 bench points to Washington’s 0. Will Richardson again showed Player-Of-The-Week form and was nearly unstoppable. Nfaly Dante took a couple of charges that took the steam out of the Husky offense, and he and Frank Kepnang owned the paint and scored valuable inside points for the Ducks.

The Huskies ramped up the defense in the second half and finally found the basket, but it was too little, too late. Oregon’s largest lead of the game was 38 points and that proved too much to overcome in cruising to the 84-56 victory. The Ducks cleared the bench with a few minutes left in the game and we got a chance to see faces on the court that haven’t been seen much so far this season.

Oregon shot 54% on the game and 50% beyond the arc, shooting 9-18 threes. Washington improved after the half but still only managed 31% shooting and 20% on 4-20 three point shooting. Will Richardson led all scorers with 21 points. Rounding out the double digit scorers was Quincy Guerrier and Jacob Young, who each scored 12 points.

Washington’s Terrell Brown, Jr. and Emmitt Matthews, Jr. were the only Huskies to score double digits, with 14 and 12, respectively. Washington prevailed on rebounds 37-33, and each team had nine steals.

Oregon has a quick turnaround before hosting the Oregon State Beavers this Tuesday, 1/25/22, at 7:00 in Matthew Knight Arena.