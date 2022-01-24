 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quack Fix 1-24-22: A Week of Wrecking washington

What a wonderful HIHwW it was!

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Basketball: Washington at Oregon Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

2020 Pac-12 Offenive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard visiting Oregon

Oregon sets new school record for margin of victory in blowout win vs Washington

Ducks offer 4-star 2023 running back Trey Holly

Rivals predicts 2 massive commitments for Oregon Ducks football

