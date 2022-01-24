Filed under: Quack Fix 1-24-22: A Week of Wrecking washington New, 17 comments What a wonderful HIHwW it was! By Mariotasmustache Jan 24, 2022, 7:00am PST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 1-24-22: A Week of Wrecking washington Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports 2020 Pac-12 Offenive Player of the Year Jarek Broussard visiting Oregon Oregon sets new school record for margin of victory in blowout win vs Washington Ducks offer 4-star 2023 running back Trey Holly Rivals predicts 2 massive commitments for Oregon Ducks football HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack This week on ATQ Men’s Basketball: Oregon Dominates Washington 84-56 Game Thread: Men’s Basketball Washington Huskies at Oregon Ducks Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Oregon at Washington Women’s Basketball Game Thread: Oregon Ducks vs Washington Huskies Quack Fix 1-21-22: Duck Duck Croot Loading comments...
Loading comments...