This week on ATQ

The Ducks men and women have a long home stand in basketball after both teams beating Washington this past weekend. We’ve got five more games in Matthew Knight Arena between now and Sunday, and ATQ is covering all of them.

Football never stops, so we’ll also have news and updates in recruiting, and I’ll have a statistical breakdown from my charting of Oregon’s 2021 football season this week.

Tuesday, 1/25

Men’s basketball vs Colorado, 7 pm PT on Pac-12 Networks, coverage by adamh86

Wednesday, 1/26

Women’s basketball vs Utah, 11 am PT on Pac-12 Networks, coverage by Slums Mac Court

Thursday, 1/27

Football season review by hythloday1

Friday, 1/28

Women’s basketball vs UCLA, 8 pm PT on Pac-12 Networks, coverage by The_Badwater

Saturday, 1/29

Men’s basketball vs OSU, 7 pm PT on ESPN2, coverage by cgriff50

Sunday, 1/30

Women’s basketball vs USC, 12 pm PT on Pac-12 Networks, coverage by The_Badwater