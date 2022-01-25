Game Thread: Men’s Basketball Colorado Buffaloes at Oregon Ducks

When: 1/25/2022 7:00 pm

Where: Eugene, OR

Watch: Pac-12 Networks

The Buffaloes (12-6 overall) come into tonight’s contest with a bit of a limp, having lost three of their last four games to fall to 4-4 in conference. However, those three losses were to ranked teams Arizona, USC, and UCLA. However, however, Oregon just recently defeated both UCLA and USC, the latter quite handily.

Colorado has looked like a fairly decent team against most of their competition this season, but four of their five games against ranked opponents have resulted in double-digit losses.

Oregon is hotter than fish grease at the moment, having won the last six straight including a sweep of the LA schools on the road and a historically lopsided victory over the Washington Huskies. It will be a very tall task for Colorado who, despite their success against the Ducks in Boulder, has been equally unsuccessful in Eugene.