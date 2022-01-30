Women’s Basketball Game Thread: USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

Oregon Ducks (12-5, 5-1 Pac-12) vs

USC Trojans (9-8, 2-5 Pac-12)

Where: Eugene, OR

When: 1/30/22 12:00 pm

Watch: Pac-12 Network

The Oregon Ducks are coming off an unintended, longer than expected layover after having not played UCLA on Friday. The Pac-12 announced that the Bruins match against the Ducks is a forfeit due to UCLA injuries and not having enough players available at game time. The forfeit does not affect wither team’s overall record, just the conference record, so the only effect it will have is when determining seeding for the Pac-12 tournament.

The return of healthy players to Oregon is reflected in the Ducks’ five game win streak, and the Ducks are looking to extend that in playing a USC team that’s occupying the lower third in the conference standings. That said, Oregon has been in this position before against USC teams past and USC somehow seems to give Oregon fits, so don’t be surprised if Oregon isn’t exactly walking away with this one.

The Trojans dropped an overtime win to the Beavers in Corvallis on Friday, and were playing without starters Alissa Pili and Tera Reed. The two are listed as day-to-day and may not be playing again today. Jordyn Jenkins and Rayah Marshall both posted a double-double, and USC relies on its forwards for inside presence and tries to beat teams inside. To be sure, they can shoot outside as well, so the Ducks will have to play well defensively.