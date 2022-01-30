Women’s Basketball Game Recap: Oregon Defeats USC, 80-48

The Oregon Ducks (13-5, 6-1 Pac-12) rode on a swarming defense to win their sixth game in defeating USC (9-9, 2-6 Pac-12) this afternoon in Matthew Knight Arena.

USC had trouble with shooting and ball control as a result, and had no answer for Nyara Sabally, who finished the game as the leading scorer with 23 points. The Ducks defended hard all game resulting in allowing only 26% shooting from USC, and 11 steals to 2 by the Trojans. Oregon shot 50%, and would have shot a better percentage had they not missed a few easy layups during the game. That didn’t hurt them this game, but come tournament time they won’t have the luxury of letting those get away.

The Trojans had three players score in double digits, lead by Jordyn Jenkins with 16. The Ducks only had two players score in double digits - Sabally with 23 and Endiya Rogers with 17 - but had 10 players that scored, to USC’s six. Oregon won the battle for the boards, 42-32. The Ducks shot well beyond the arc at 40% shooting, but it was controlling the paint on both ends that secured this victory.

Oregon has only one day before they play a make-up game against Arizona State on Tuesday 2/1, a game that was postponed earlier in the season. Tipoff is 2:00 pm at Matthew Knight Arena. There is no TV for this game so you’ll have to see it in person or follow on the Oregon Sports Network.