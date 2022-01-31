This week on ATQ

After a make-up game in Matthew Knight Arena for the women against Arizona St, both basketball teams are hitting the road this week — the men against the Mountain schools and the women against the Arizona schools — and ATQ is covering all of them.

We’ll also have news and updates in football recruiting as signing day approaches, and I’ll have a statistical breakdown of the defense from my charting of Oregon’s 2021 football season this week.

Monday, 1/31

Football recruiting update by adamh86

Tuesday, 2/1

Women’s basketball vs ASU, 2 pm PT on Oregon Live Stream, coverage by The_Badwater

Wednesday, 2/2

Football defensive season review by hythloday1

Thursday, 2/3

Men’s basketball at Colorado, 7 pm PT on Fox Sports 1, coverage by cgriff50

Friday, 2/4

Women’s basketball at Arizona, 7 pm PT on Pac-12 Networks, coverage by The_Badwater

Saturday, 2/5

Men’s basketball at Utah, 9 am PT on Fox Sports 1, coverage by adamh86

Sunday, 2/6

Women’s basketball at ASU, 1 pm PT on Pac-12 Networks, coverage by Slums Mac Court