This week on ATQ

After a make-up game in Matthew Knight Arena for the women against Arizona St, both basketball teams are hitting the road this week — the men against the Mountain schools and the women against the Arizona schools — and ATQ is covering all of them.
We’ll also have news and updates in football recruiting as signing day approaches, and I’ll have a statistical breakdown of the defense from my charting of Oregon’s 2021 football season this week.
Monday, 1/31
Football recruiting update by adamh86
Tuesday, 2/1
Women’s basketball vs ASU, 2 pm PT on Oregon Live Stream, coverage by The_Badwater
Wednesday, 2/2
Football defensive season review by hythloday1
Thursday, 2/3
Men’s basketball at Colorado, 7 pm PT on Fox Sports 1, coverage by cgriff50
Friday, 2/4
Women’s basketball at Arizona, 7 pm PT on Pac-12 Networks, coverage by The_Badwater
Saturday, 2/5
Men’s basketball at Utah, 9 am PT on Fox Sports 1, coverage by adamh86
Sunday, 2/6
Women’s basketball at ASU, 1 pm PT on Pac-12 Networks, coverage by Slums Mac Court
