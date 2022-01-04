Week Seventeen NFL Pro-Ducks Round Up

Join us here each week, my friends, to find out how your favorite former Oregon Duck players are doing at the next level.

NFL stats courtesy of pro-football-reference.com; CFL stats courtesy of CFL.ca

Ugo Amadi - Safety, Seattle Seahawks

Amadi had 2 combined tackles, a pass break-up, and the first interception of his career in Seattle’s 51-29 beat-down of Detroit.

Arik Armstead - Defensive End, San Francisco 49ers

Armstead had 8 combined tackles, a quarterback hit, and half a sack in San Francisco’s 23-7 win over Houston.

Kenjon Barner - Running Back, Tampa Bay

Barner had 1 punt return for 3 yards in Tampa Bay’s come-from-behind win over the New York Jets.

Brady Breeze - Safety, Tennessee Titans Detroit Lions

Breeze had 1 combined tackle in Detroit’s loss.

Pharaoh Brown - Tight End, Houston Texans

Brown had 1 catch for 9 yards in Houston’s loss.

DeForest Buckner - Defensive Tackle, Indianapolis Colts

Buckner had 8 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits, and half a sack in Indianapolis’ disappointing 23-20 loss to the Raiders.

Troy Dye - Linebacker, Minnesota Vikings

Dye was relegated to Special Teams and did not record any statistics in Minnesota’s 37-10 shellacking at the hands of Green Bay.

Austin Faoliu - Defensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Faoliu remains on Dallas’ Practice Squad and did not play in their disappointing 25-22 loss to Arizona.

Royce Freeman - Running Back, Carolina Panthers Free Agent Houston Texans

Freeman had 6 carries for 25 yards in Houston’s loss.

Thomas Graham, Cornerback, Chicago Bears

Graham had 1 combined tackle in Chicago’s 29-3 thumping of the New York Football Giants.

Jake Hanson - Center, Green Bay Packers

Hanson played one offensive snap and did not record any statistics in Green Bay’s win.

Justin Herbert - Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers

A solid if unspectacular game for Herbert in the Chargers’ 34-13 romp over Denver, going 22 of 31 for 237 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. The second touchdown, his 35th of the season, broke the Chargers’ franchise all-time record of touchdown passes in a single season, eclipsing the mark of 34 set by Phillip Rivers in 2008.

Troy Hill - Cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Hill again did not play in Cleveland’s 26-14 loss to Pittsburgh.

Jevon Holland - Safety, Miami Dolphins

Holland had 7 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, and one pass breakup in Miami’s 34-3 throttling at the hands of Tennessee.

Justin Hollins - Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

Hollins had 1 combined tackle in the Rams’ 20-19 win over Baltimore.

Juwan Johnson - Wide Receiver Tight End, New Orleans Saints

Johnson had 1 catch for 4 yards in New Orleans’ 18-10 win over Carolina.

Hunter Kampmoyer - Tight End, Los Angeles Chargers

A recent call-up from the practice squad, Kampmoyer took part in a handful of snaps in the Chargers’ win, but did not tally any statistics.

Shane Lemieux - Guard, New York Giants

Lemieux is officially out for the remainder of the season following surgery to repair a partially torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

Deommodore Lenoir - Cornerback, San Francisco 49ers

Lenoir played but did not register any statistics in San Francisco’s win.

Marcus Mariota - Quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Mariota ran the ball 3 times for 16 yards, and had one pass incompletion in Las Vegas’ win.

Terrence Mitchell - Cornerback, Houston Texans

Mitchell had 7 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, in Houston’s loss.

Henry Mondeaux - Defensive Tackle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Mondeaux had 2 combined tackles, including a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit in Pittsburgh’s win.

Johnny Mundt - Tight End, Los Angeles Rams

Mundt has been placed on Injured Reserve due to a torn ACL and is done for the year.

Penei Sewell - Tackle, Detroit Lions

Sewell played 100% of Detroit’s offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in their loss to Seattle.

Calvin Throckmorton - Tackle, New Orleans Saints

Throckmorton played 100% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps and did not register any statistics in the Saints’ win

Joe Walker - Linebacker, Arizona Cardinals

Walker was relegated to Special Teams and had 1 combined tackle in Arizona’s win.