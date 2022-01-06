Recruiting: Football experiences ups and downs amid coaching changing

As newly hired Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning compiles his new staff while simultaneously preparing to coach Georgia’s defense against Alabama in the National Championship game, recruitment keeps on humming along.

Earlier this week, Stephon Johnson, a 247 3-star wide receiver, decommitted from Oregon, becoming the 11th recruit to leave the class since the departure of Mario Cristobal.

While this can be frustrating, it is also expected. There is, however, some positive news on the recruiting trail as well.

Former Washington Huskies (shudder) starting defensive lineman Sam “Taki” Taimani announced today that he is committing to the Ducks. Taimani, a 6-foot-2 330-pound defensive tackle, just finished his sophomore season in which he compiled 43 tackles and two tackles-for-loss. He has been a starter the past two seasons.

4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence, a former Oregon pledge who also decommitted following the coaching change, recently released a Final 5 list of schools he would be focusing on, and it once again included Oregon.

Today, Florence set an official visit date for Oregon, the second time he will be visiting, on January 28th. This will give Lanning and his new coaching staff a chance to reel in the San Diego prospect only days before the traditional signing period on February 2nd.

It won’t be easy though. Florence’s additional schools include Oklahoma, Miami (Fla.), USC, and Florida.

Finally, Oregon has been making a significant push for 247 3-star defensive back Miguel Mitchell, a quick-rising prospect out of Alabama.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety from Oxford High School in Oxford, Alabama, has recently generated offers from Florida, LSU, and USC. Mitchell confirmed that the interest was mutual, although he hasn’t set an official visit yet.