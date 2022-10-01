Filed under: Oregon Ducks Football Post-Game Thread No upset bid for the Cardinal tonight, Ducks win it going away By The_Badwater Oct 1, 2022, 11:49pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Oregon Ducks Football Post-Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images The Oregon Ducks defeated the Stanford Cardinal at Autzen tonight, 45-27. Continue your post-game comments below, and we’ll have a few stats for your pleasure. Chase Cota runs for a TF against Stanford Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Football Game Thread: Pac-12 After Dark vs. Stanford Stanford Football Q&A With Channel Tree Sports Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Stanford 2022 Quack Fix 9-30-22: Let’s Go, Lanning! Football: Dillingham has taken Oregon’s offense out of neutral Short-Handed Ducks Play #1 Bruins Tough, Fall 3 - 1 Loading comments...
Loading comments...