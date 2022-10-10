This Week on ATQ

Monday, October 10
Softball: Corban review - Slurms Mac Court
Tuesday, October 11
Football: Arizona review - hythloday1
Wednesday, October 12
Article of choice - adamh86
Thursday, October 13
Article of choice - adamh86
Friday, October 14
Soccer at Wazzu, 7pm PT WSU Live Stream - Slurms Mac Court
WVB at USC, 8pm PT Pac-12 - The_Badwater
Saturday, October 15
Softball vs Siskyous / Oregon Tech, 11am / 4pm PT Oregon Live Stream - Slurms Mac Court
Sunday, October 16
WVB at UCLA, 2pm PT ESPNU - The_Badwater
Loading comments...