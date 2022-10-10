Ducks Make Short Work of Corban in Softball Sunday Double-Header

Oregon opened its “Fall Ball” softball schedule yesterday, welcoming Salem vistors Corban University for a double-header Sunday afternoon. Oregon’s offense and defense hit the ground running, as the Ducks won 15 - 0 in the first game and 17 - 2 in the second game.

The games gave Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi a chance to get a first look at some of Oregon’s new players in game action, and to see some pretty familiar outstanding play from her returners. Here’s a brief review of some of the highlights.

FIRST GAME

After holding the Warriors scoreless in the top of the first inning, the Ducks brought their bats in the bottom of the inning. Allee Bunker looped a ball into right field, easily scoring the runner from third with the one-out double for Oregon’s first run. The Ducks would score twice more in the inning, to lead 3 - 0 after one. Oregon’s defense and pitching continued to stymie Corban, and Oregon also failed to score until the bottom of the 4th inning.

An RBI double from @k_kedre opens the flood gates as the Ducks put up a 7-spot in the bottom of the 4th.



E4 | Ducks 10, Corban 0#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/OzuHVxCXaT — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) October 9, 2022

Another one-out, RBI double - this one from Kedre Luschar - gave Oregon its first run in the inning, and the Ducks would bat around the line-up, scoring 6 more runs in the inning to lead 10 - 0 after 4. Another shut down of the Corban bats in the top of the 5th gave Oregon the chance to “run rule” the Warriors, and they took full advantage scoring 5 more runs to close out the first game 15 - 0. Ariel Carlson struck the major blow in the 5th, lacing a 2-out, 2-run double to left center field. Reagan Breedlove had 11 strikeouts in the circle for the Ducks.

A two-run double for @_ariel_carlson in the fifth inning capped her 4️⃣ RBI day.



GAME 1 FINAL | Oregon 15, Corban 0#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/eP50nr4Lku — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) October 9, 2022

SECOND GAME

For Oregon, the second verse was the same as the first as the Ducks struck early and often at the plate. The long ball was more in evidence in the afternoon-cap, as Allison Benning and Paige Sinicki each hit homers in the top of the 5th inning, driving in 3 and 2 runs, respectively and putting Oregon ahead 12 - 0.

POWERED UP



We broke out the big sticks in the fifth inning of Game 2.@allisonbenning_ got things rolling with a 3️⃣-run blast!#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/GgHD9Vx5pd — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) October 10, 2022

One of Oregon’s new transfers Alyssa Daniell - a Happy Valley, Oregon product who came to Eugene from Loyola Marymount - got into the act, slamming a bases-loaded double up the middle to score Oregon’s final 3 runs in the 17 - 2 second-game win.

PROGRAM NOTES

Showing their hearts and multi-tasking skills, Oregon and Corban Softball also gave back to Eugene, collecting more than 200 toys for Willamette Family, which provides health, wellness and recovery services.

Now that's a HOME RUN!



We collected 215 toys for Willamette Family at our Toy Drive yesterday - that's TRIPLE the number from last year!



Thanks to our fans who donated and a special shout out to @CorbanSoftball for bringing a sack full of toys as well!#GoDucks | #Version5 pic.twitter.com/Z3kyP2TJPC — Oregon Softball (@OregonSB) October 10, 2022

COMING UP

Oregon hosts a sort of a “round-robin” tournament next weekend, welcoming College of the Siskiyous, Southern Oregon University and Oregon Tech. College of the Siskiyous and Southern Oregon open the action at 11:00 am next Saturday and the Ducks will play College of the Siskiyous at 1:30 pm and Oregon Tech at 4:00 pm, all at The Jane. It’s a Bye week for football, so let’s get out there and root on our Ducks!