Quack Fix 10-14-22: Who we watching?

Late Kick: Don't sleep on the Oregon Ducks Oregon men's basketball focused on improving defense, rebounding in preseason practice Ducks 'fully expect' Michigan to make return trip of men's basketball home-and-home series QB Bo Nix is on the verge of a truly historic season in Eugene
