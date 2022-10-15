Ducks Softball Games Thread: Second Fall Double-Header

Saturday, October 15, 2022

1:30 pm - Ducks vs College of the Siskiyous

4:00 pm - Ducks vs Oregon Tech

Listen: KWVA 88.1

Oregon plays its second “Fall Ball” double-header this afternoon, facing College of the Siskiyous and Oregon Tech. While these games may not provide a huge challenge for the Ducks, they do give the pitching staff a chance for some live action and Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi an opportunity to watch players new to the program in game situations.

It’s going to be a beautiful afternoon at the ballpark, and with football ensured of a win, Ducks fans should pack the Jane to watch the softball Ducks in action. If you can’t be there, be sure to catch the action on the livestream, and leave your thoughts below. Go Ducks!