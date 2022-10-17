This Week on ATQ

Monday, October 17
Football: Midseason statistical review - hythloday1
Tuesday, October 18
Softball v WOU, 5:30pm PT Oregon Live Stream - Slurms Mac Court
Wednesday, October 19
WBB update - adamh86
Thursday, October 20
Soccer v Stanford, 7pm PT Oregon Live Stream - Slurms Mac Court
Friday, October 21
Football: UCLA preview - hythloday1
WVB v Utah, 6pm PT - The_Badwater
Saturday, October 22
Football v UCLA, 12:30pm PT Fox - adamh86
Football v UCLA recap - The_Badwater
Sunday, October 23
Soccer v Cal, 12pm PT Pac-12 - Slurms Mac Court
WVB v Colorado, 12pm PT - The_Badwater
Loading comments...