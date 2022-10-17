 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 10/17/22 - 10/23/22

By hythloday1
Monday, October 17

Football: Midseason statistical review - hythloday1

Tuesday, October 18

Softball v WOU, 5:30pm PT Oregon Live Stream - Slurms Mac Court

Wednesday, October 19

WBB update - adamh86

Thursday, October 20

Soccer v Stanford, 7pm PT Oregon Live Stream - Slurms Mac Court

Friday, October 21

Football: UCLA preview - hythloday1

WVB v Utah, 6pm PT - The_Badwater

Saturday, October 22

Football v UCLA, 12:30pm PT Fox - adamh86

Football v UCLA recap - The_Badwater

Sunday, October 23

Soccer v Cal, 12pm PT Pac-12 - Slurms Mac Court

WVB v Colorado, 12pm PT - The_Badwater

