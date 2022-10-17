Filed under: Quack Fix 10-17-22: Get Hyped for GameDay! Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Oct 17, 2022, 7:00am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 10-17-22: Get Hyped for GameDay! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Oregon vs UCLA will feature two Top 10 teams for just the sixth time in Autzen Stadium history 7 things we learned in the college football world during Oregon Ducks’ bye week How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 7 “COLLEGE GAMEDAY” COMING TO EUGENE HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Volleyball Wins A Nailbiter At UCLA Ducks Softball Easily Sweeps Fall Ball Double-Header Oregon Ducks Volleyball Loses To USC In Four Sets Ducks Softball Games Thread: Second Fall Double-Header Ducks Held to Road Draw With Washington State Loading comments...
