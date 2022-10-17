 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quack Fix 10-17-22: Get Hyped for GameDay!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 23 Oregon at UCLA Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon vs UCLA will feature two Top 10 teams for just the sixth time in Autzen Stadium history

7 things we learned in the college football world during Oregon Ducks’ bye week

How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 7

“COLLEGE GAMEDAY” COMING TO EUGENE

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

More From Addicted To Quack

Loading comments...