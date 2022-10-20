 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 10-20-22: A Chance to be No. 1 in the PAC-12

By Mariotasmustache
NCAA Football: Oregon at Arizona Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Can Oregon Ducks contain UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a 3rd time?

Oregon Ducks, UCLA preparing for rainy conditions

DuckTerritory’s Wednesday practice report for UCLA week

7 notable quotes from Dan Lanning with matchup vs. No. 10 UCLA just days away

