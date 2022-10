Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene

When: 12:30 pm PT

TV/Radio: Fox, 1080 The Fan

Former Oregon coach Chip Kelly brings an undefeated UCLA team to Eugene, where the Ducks have not lost a game since September of 2018. Something’s got to give. Kelly has never defeated Oregon since he began his stint in Los Angeles, but the Bruins are the only undefeated team left in the Pac-12. Oregon has won 22 straight at home, and a soggy day is in store for the sun-dwelling Bruins.