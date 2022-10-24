 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 10/24/22 - 10/30/22

By hythloday1
Van Life - Road Trips During The COVID-19 Pandemic Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Monday, October 24

Softball v SOU/MHCC recap - Slurms Mac Court

Tuesday, October 25

Football: UCLA review - hythloday1

Wednesday, October 26

WBB season preview - adamh86

Thursday, October 27

Soccer @ ASU, 7pm PT ASU Live Stream - adamh86

Friday, October 28

Football: Cal preview - hythloday1

WVB @ Arizona, 7pm PT Pac-12 - The_Badwater

Saturday, October 29

Football @ Cal, 12:30 pm Fox/FS1 - The_Badwater

Football @ Cal recap - Slurms Mac Court

Sunday, October 30

Soccer @ Arizona, 1pm PT Arizona Live Stream - Slurms Mac Court

WVB @ ASU, 1pm PT Pac-12 - The_Badwater

