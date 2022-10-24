Ducks Softball Sweeps Another Fall Double-Header

Oregon hosted Southern Oregon University and Mt. Hood Community College on Sunday, a beautiful day for softball. The Ducks continued to drive the ball at the plate and have little trouble with opposing batters.

Neither game turned into the kind of blow-outs Oregon has delivered previously this Fall, but the Ducks still unsurprisingly dominated both games. Oregon won the opener against Southern Oregon 6 - 0 and the second game over Mt. Hood by an 8 - 1 tally.

The big news of the day was the appearance of Duck ace pitcher Stevie Hansen against Mt. Hood. Hansen pitched 2 innings struck out 3. Hansen had not yet pitched in Fall Ball and is expected to lead the pitching staff in the Spring. The rest of the pitchers had time in the circle with Reagan Breedlove, Morgan Scott and Allison Benning also seeing successful action. Oregon pitchers struck out 12 Mt. Hood batters.

Kedre Luschar, Tehya Bird, Ariel Carlson, Katelyn Howard and Paige Sinicki all drove in runs for the Ducks.

Today marked the Ducks Breast Cancer Awareness game, and the program urged fans to bring new or gently used coats to donate to Eugene Mission. Fans of Duck sports are encouraged to support the organization.

A previously scheduled game with Oregon State has been cancelled, bringing the Fall Ball schedule to a close. The team will hold an intra-squad scrimmage on Thursday, November 3 at 5:00 pm.