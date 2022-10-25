Filed under: Quack Fix 10-25-22: Holland Day Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Oct 25, 2022, 6:49am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 10-25-22: Holland Day Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK Oregon breaks into top 10, Penn State moves up in CBS Sports 131 Will Oregon Ducks improve to 8-0 as top 10 team against Cal?: Sneak peek Heisman Watch: Bo Nix’s resurgence at Oregon puts him in the conversation How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 7 action HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Duck Tape: Film Review of Week 8, 2022 vs UCLA Ducks Softball Sweeps Another Fall Double-Header Quack Fix 10-24-22: Bet On Bo This Week on ATQ Oregon Ducks Volleyball Sweeps The Colorado Buffaloes Late Oregon Penalty Gives Cal 1 - 1 Draw Loading comments...
Loading comments...