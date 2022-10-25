 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 10-25-22: Holland Day

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: Palm Beach Post Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon breaks into top 10, Penn State moves up in CBS Sports 131

Will Oregon Ducks improve to 8-0 as top 10 team against Cal?: Sneak peek

Heisman Watch: Bo Nix’s resurgence at Oregon puts him in the conversation

How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 7 action

