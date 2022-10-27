 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quack Fix 10-27-22: The Queen Picked Right!

Your Daily Dose of Duck News!

By Mariotasmustache
Syndication: The Register Guard Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Quack 12 Podcast: UCLA Quackdown!

Cam McCormick endured injuries for 4 seasons, but his deepest wound is not physical

No. 8 Oregon announces uniforms for week nine vs. Cal

Where Bo Nix ranks among the top transfers in the Pac-12 this season

HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY

