Oregon Ducks Football Game Thread: #8 Oregon vs. Cal Golden Bears

The Oregon Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) take on the California Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) today at 12:35 pm PT. The game is televised on FS1.

The Cal Bears are 3-1 at home this season, but are trying to break a three-game losing streak, having lost to Washington State, Colorado, and Washington. They are 17-point underdogs against the Ducks and face long odds in coming out with a win. They have been spoilers of Oregon seasons past, but so far the Ducks have risen to the occasion against the likes of would-be spoilers by the name of the Cardinal and Cougars.

The Ducks look to continue their defensive progress, and Bo Nix and company should face some adversity from the always resilient, Justin Wilcox-lead Bears defense.

What might we expect from the 2022 Bears? You can read hythloday’s film study of the Cal Bears here.

Take note: There will be a separate, 2nd half thread. It won’t be sudden. It will happen.