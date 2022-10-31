Filed under: Quack Fix 10-31-22: Happy Halloween Your Daily Dose of Duck News! By Mariotasmustache Oct 31, 2022, 8:39am PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Quack Fix 10-31-22: Happy Halloween Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images Kickoff time announced for Oregon vs. Colorado in week 10 How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 9 Oregon Ducks favored by 4 touchdowns against Colorado Sedona Prince’s elbow injury ends college career at Oregon HIGHLIGHT OF THE DAY More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Women’s Basketball: Ducks Handily Down The Carroll College Saints This Week on ATQ Oregon Volleyball Sweeps The ASU Sun Devils Ducks Soccer Drops Final Road Game to Wildcats Football Recap - Ducks Overcome Slow Start, Anemic Play Late to Beat Cal Oregon Ducks Football Game Thread: #8 Oregon vs. Cal Golden Bears Loading comments...
Loading comments...