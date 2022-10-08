Ducks @ Arizona Football - First Half (!) Thread

#12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) @ Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1)

Saturday, October 8, 2022 - 6:00 pm

Tucson, Arizona

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: Oregon Sports Network

Coming off a convincing win against Stanford, a team that has given the Ducks fits at times over the years, Oregon goes on the road this week to face another nemesis - the Arizona Wildcats. Oregon has won 2 in a row, and leads the all-time series 28 - 17, but the last two games in Tucson have been rough. In 2018, the Wildcats won 44 - 15 and in 2013 Arizona prevailed 42 - 16. The Ducks will look to break that streak decisively this evening. Oregon’s last win in Tucson was a 56 - 31 victory in 2011.

Oregon comes in on a 4-game winning streak and appears to have found a very comfortable offensive rhythm. In Conference the last two weeks, the Wildcats lost to Cal 49 - 31 and beat basement-dweller Colorado 43 - 20. Here is Hythloday’s film analysis of the Wildcats.

Join ATQ in the comments with your game predictions and Panik! Attack explanations and let’s get this party started! Go Ducks!