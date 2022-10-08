Ducks @ Arizona Football - First Half (!) Thread

#12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) @ Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1)
Saturday, October 8, 2022 - 6:00 pm
Tucson, Arizona
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: Oregon Sports Network
Coming off a convincing win against Stanford, a team that has given the Ducks fits at times over the years, Oregon goes on the road this week to face another nemesis - the Arizona Wildcats. Oregon has won 2 in a row, and leads the all-time series 28 - 17, but the last two games in Tucson have been rough. In 2018, the Wildcats won 44 - 15 and in 2013 Arizona prevailed 42 - 16. The Ducks will look to break that streak decisively this evening. Oregon’s last win in Tucson was a 56 - 31 victory in 2011.
Oregon comes in on a 4-game winning streak and appears to have found a very comfortable offensive rhythm. In Conference the last two weeks, the Wildcats lost to Cal 49 - 31 and beat basement-dweller Colorado 43 - 20. Here is Hythloday’s film analysis of the Wildcats.
Join ATQ in the comments with your game predictions and Panik! Attack explanations and let’s get this party started! Go Ducks!
Loading comments...