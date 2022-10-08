Ducks Football vs Arizona - 2nd Half Thread

Oregon led 7 - 3 after the first quarter on a 55-yard Noah Whittington touchdown run. Defense was a little shaky but held Arizona to a single field goal on two deep drives into Oregon territory. Arizona’s first drive was stopped on a fumble recovery by the Ducks.

In the 2nd quarter, Oregon pulled ahead after a 42-yard pass to Hutson to the AZ 1 followed by a QB sneak by Bo Nix for the score. Oregon then scored on an 86-yard drive, as Moliki Motavao took the ball on a tight end jet sweep to make it 21 - 3 with 4:43 left in half. Arizona scored a long touchdown run just a minute thereafter to close to 21 - 10.

Oregon scored again just before the half as Jordan James bulled in from the one-yard line to put Oregon up 28 - 10. The drive was 75 yards in 8 plays. The Ducks though, gave up a huge run again late giving Arizona a chance to score. Arizona made a 36-yard field goal as time expired to close to 28 - 13.

Stay with us in this thread for the 2nd half.