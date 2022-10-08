Ducks Football Post-Game Thread

Oregon won for the first time in Tucson since 2011, soundly beating Arizona 49 - 22. After dominating the 2nd quarter, Oregon scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter to go ahead 49 - 13. With the game in hand, Oregon took its foot off the gas, failing to move the ball at all until the last few minutes, and giving up a meaningless 9 points to Arizona over that span. Ty Thompson entered the game in the 4th quarter, and again struggled with execution. Oregon generated almost 600 yards of total offense.

THIRD rushing TD of the night for @BoNix10!



49-13 Oregon lead late in the third quarter.



@Pac12Network #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/HRMXKW6k08 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) October 9, 2022

How do you think the game went? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!