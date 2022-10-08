 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ducks Football Post-Game Thread

Oregon Pulls Away in Third Quarter, Wins

By Slurms Mac Court
NCAA Football: Oregon at Arizona Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon won for the first time in Tucson since 2011, soundly beating Arizona 49 - 22. After dominating the 2nd quarter, Oregon scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter to go ahead 49 - 13. With the game in hand, Oregon took its foot off the gas, failing to move the ball at all until the last few minutes, and giving up a meaningless 9 points to Arizona over that span. Ty Thompson entered the game in the 4th quarter, and again struggled with execution. Oregon generated almost 600 yards of total offense.

