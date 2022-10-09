Games Thread: Oregon Softball Kicks Off “Fall Ball” With Home Doubleheader

Oregon Softball double-header vs Corban University

First Game - 11:00 AM

Second Game - 1:30 PM

Available on Oregon Live Stream

Oregon softball’s “Fall Tune-Up” begins today as Corban University travels down I-5 to face the Ducks in a doubleheader at The Jane. Oregon comes off a 2022 Spring season in which they qualified for the Regionals, but ultimately could not get past host Arkansas.

For the Fall season, during which the Ducks will play 7 home games, Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi has three new transfer players to work into the lineup, two of whom are pitchers. Oregon struggled at times last season with shutting down opponents’ bats.

Join ATQ in the comments for this opening doubleheader!