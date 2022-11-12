Football Game Thread: Beat the D*** Huskies

#6 Oregon Ducks vs #25 Washington Huskies

Saturday, November 12, 2022 - 4:00 PM

TV: Fox Sports - Radio: Oregon Sports Network

Two of college football’s most fierce rivals clash in Autzen Stadium this afternoon. For only the 8th time in the long history of this matchup, both teams are ranked. Oregon (8-1) comes in riding an 8-game winning streak and looking to continue its momentum up the College Football Playoff rankings. Washington (7-2) managed to get past Oregon State last weekend at home on a last-second field goal.

Take off your pants and raise a bottle, glass or tin cup - Let’s Go Ducks!

Editor’s Note: A game of this magnitude is very likely to require a 2nd-half thread. DO NOT FREAK OUT!