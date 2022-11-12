Filed under: Oregon vs. Washington: 2nd Half Thread By The_Badwater Nov 12, 2022, 5:48pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Oregon vs. Washington: 2nd Half Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images The Ducks need to overcome a disappointing first half. Go Ducks! More From Addicted To Quack Oregon Women’s Basketball Defeats Seattle 90-47 Football Game Thread: Beat the D*** Huskies Sloppy, Ice-Cold Ducks Lose to Anteaters Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Washington 2022 Oregon Ducks Volleyball Defeats Colorado In 5 Sets Quack Fix 11-10-22: Nix the Huskies! Loading comments...
Loading comments...