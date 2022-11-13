Filed under: Oregon vs Washington Football Post-Game Thread For your commiseration By The_Badwater Nov 13, 2022, 1:03pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Oregon vs Washington Football Post-Game Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images The Oregon Ducks were upset in Autzen yesterday, 37-34. Here are some post-game links: Dan Lanning makes risky decisions Five takeaways from Oregon’s defensive collapse What Lanning said after the game There are still attainable goals, but Oregon’s leadership will be tested Oregon’s shortcomings can lead to positives down the road Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images More From Addicted To Quack Football: breakdown in defensive backfield a big concern for Ducks Oregon Women’s Basketball Defeats Seattle 90-47 Oregon vs. Washington: 2nd Half Thread Football Game Thread: Beat the D*** Huskies Sloppy, Ice-Cold Ducks Lose to Anteaters Duck Tape: Film Analysis of Washington 2022 Loading comments...
Loading comments...