This Week on ATQ

Coverage for 11/14/22 - 11/20/22

By hythloday1
/ new
Monday, November 14

WBB @ Southern, 4:30pm PT Pac-12/ESPN+ - The_Badwater

Tuesday, November 15

Football: UW review - hythloday1

Football: CFP reaction - The_Badwater

MBB v Montana St, 6pm PT Pac-12 - adamh86

Wednesday, November 16

WBB & Softball recruiting update - Slurms Mac Court

Thursday, November 17

Coach Ionescu article - adamh86

Friday, November 18

Football: Utah preview - hythloday1

WVB v UCLA, 7pm PT Pac-12 - The_Badwater

Saturday, November 19

Football v Utah, 5pm or 7:30 pm PT, Fox or ESPN - The_Badwater

Football v Utah recap - Slurms Mac Court

Sunday, November 20

WVB v USC, 12pm PT Pac-12 - The_Badwater

MBB v Houston, 6:30pm PT ESPN - Slurms Mac Court

