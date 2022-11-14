Oregon Women’s Basketball Wins First Road Game Of The Season

Oregon women’s basketball traveled to Baton Rouge, LA, and defeated the Southern Jaguars, 83-46.

As was the case for the past two games, this game started slower for the Ducks than they would have liked, but they began to get a head of steam by the 2nd period. Although they never lead in the game Southern kept relatively close to Oregon for most of the first period, more because of Oregon than because of anything the Jaguars were doing. Phillipina Kyei saw effective action all evening in the paint, and the entire game the vast majority of the rest of the points inside came from the guards, such as this Te-Hina Paopao layup off the Grace VanSlooten assist:

Even if the shots were not falling in for Oregon, the defense was quite active as the Ducks got in passing lanes and made the most of steal opportunities.

Oregon drew distance on the Jaguars in the second period, primarily because the three-point shots were landing. Te-Hina Paopao sunk a three, and then Ahlise Hurst dropped three in a row, and the rout was on.

Oregon went into the half up 14, 38-24.

Much as they did against Seattle a couple of nights ago, the Ducks entered the third period with stifling defense, and Southern struggled to put up points. The Jaguars did not score a point for nearly six minutes coming out of the half.

The fourth period wound up being more of the same. Southern played hard and created what shots they could, but they were simply overmatched by the height and athleticism of the Ducks.

Ahlise Hurst was the scoring leader today with 15 points, going 5-7 from beyond the arc. Endiya Rogers came away with 14 points, and Chance Gray added 12. Phillipina Kyei was a presence whenever she was in the game and rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10.

Oregon’s height was evident on both boards, and they pulled in 39 rebounds to Southern’s 23. The Jaguars had 16 turnovers to 10 for the Ducks. Both teams had a 41.7% FG rate after the first period, but after pulling away Oregon ended at 51.8% to 34% for Southern.

Oregon had 17 personal fouls to 15 for Southern, and that’s a ratio that the Ducks want to pare down before going up against better competition.

The Oregon Ducks return to Eugene next Monday, 11/21/22, to host Southern Utah. Tipoff will be 6:00 pm PT. There is no television coverage scheduled for this game (but ATQ will be there).